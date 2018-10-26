Ekiti lawmaker shot by unidentified gunmen

news

Some unidentified gunmen on Friday shot a member of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adedeji, at a close range at Ado Ekiti while driving to Akure, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Adedeji who was said to have survived by the whiskers was initially rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) for treatment.

He was later transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI), when his condition became critical.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Segun Adewumi, said in Ado Ekiti that Adedeji, who represents Ekiti Southwest Constituency II, was shot on the head.

He said the lawmaker was immediately rushed to the EKSUTH where he was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit for intensive medicare.

The deputy speaker, a PDP member, disclosed that the victim was accosted and shot by the gunmen while reversing his car in a bid to escape.

“When he was accosted on the way, the lawmaker wanted to flee the scene by putting his car on reverse gear, but these evil men opened fire on his vehicle and the bullets hit him on the head.

“He was immediately taken to hospital in Ado Ekiti where he received emergency treatment,” he said.

When NAN got to the Accident and Emergency Unit of EKSUTH at about 12 noon it was learnt the lawmaker had been referred to the federal teaching hospital in Ido Ekiti.

Adedeji who had a problem with former Gov. Ayo Fayose, participated actively in the removal of the former Speaker, Kola Oluwawole and subsequent election of Mr Adeniran Alagbada of APC as new Speaker.

He narrowly escaped being suspended by the house under the former speaker, but was made tender an open apology to the former governor at the house plenary.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said he would react to the incident as soon as it was brought to the notice of the state Police Command.