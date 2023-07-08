ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti govt threatens kiss-a-thon promoters with 3-year jail term

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Ekiti government had banned a planned kissing marathon targeted at setting a Guinness World Record.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]
Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

The warning came as the government banned the event, scheduled to take place at Fajuyi Memorial Park in Ado Ekiti from July 7, 2023, to July 10.

A group known as Sugartee had circulated leaflets across the state, to create awareness for the planned three-day (72-hour) kissing event, saying the kiss-a-thon was “an attempt to break the GWR for the longest kissing marathon.

But, in a prohibition notice issued and signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, the government said proprietors or owners of any facility used to host such an event in the state would face potential imprisonment.

The notice said, “Pursuant to the provisions of the law and any other relevant laws applicable in Ekiti State, the proposed programme tagged kiss-a-thon is hereby prohibited throughout the length and breadth of Ekiti State.

“The planned kiss-a-thon programme is contrary to sections 148 and 150 of the Criminal Law (2021) which prohibits indecent acts and practices in the state, and anyone who violates the law is guilty of felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

“Any person or corporate body that allows himself/herself and facilities to be used in executing the proposed programme in the state would be prosecuted before an appropriate court.”

Ekiti State bans Kiss-a-thon [Ekititrends]
Ekiti State bans Kiss-a-thon [Ekititrends]

Apata noted that in the view of the state government, the proposed event constitutes an indecent act, absurd, unhealthy and capable of denigrating the image of Ekiti and the same is contrary to the law of the state.

“The state government has considered the proposed event as an indecent act, absurd, unhealthy and capable of denigrating the image of Ekiti State and same is contrary to the law of Ekiti State, particularly sections 148 and 150 Criminal Law no 21 of 2021 which prohibits indecent acts and practices in Ekiti State.

“Consequently, no individual or corporate body is allowed to embark upon and/or execute the proposed kiss-a-thon in Ekiti State. Any person and/or corporate body that allows himself or herself and /or facilities to be used in executing/ propagating the proposed programme in Ekiti State will be prosecuted before the appropriate court and dealt with according to the law,” the Attorney General added.

