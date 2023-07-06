ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

‘Kiss-a-thon as an event is not only absurd, but unhealthy, and immoral’ - Ekiti State Government

Temi Iwalaiye

The Ekiti State Government bans a planned 72-hour kissing marathon event.

Ekiti State bans Kiss-a-thon [Ekititrends]
Ekiti State bans Kiss-a-thon [Ekititrends]

Recommended articles

The event was to be held at Ajuyi Park in Ado Ekiti from July 7, 2023, to July 10, 2023.

However, the Ekiti State Ministry of Arts and Culture is not pleased and is banning this event from taking place. According to an official communication from the permanent secretary of the commission to the secretary of the hoteliers association;

"Kiss-a-thon" as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backward.

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

Sequel to the above, you are hereby requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers' Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Kiss-a-thon as an event is not only absurd, but unhealthy, and immoral’ - Ekiti State Government

‘Kiss-a-thon as an event is not only absurd, but unhealthy, and immoral’ - Ekiti State Government

5 subtle signs that show your partner is pretending to love you

5 subtle signs that show your partner is pretending to love you

Knorr brings Knorr Jollof fest to Jollof lovers nationwide

Knorr brings Knorr Jollof fest to Jollof lovers nationwide

5 men share the secret to their glowing skin

5 men share the secret to their glowing skin

Legend Extra Stout unveils Wande Coal as brand ambassador

Legend Extra Stout unveils Wande Coal as brand ambassador

Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Here's proof that the semovita we consume is plastic free

Here's proof that the semovita we consume is plastic free

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

5 foods runners should avoid

5 foods runners should avoid

The five stages of grief before a broken heart heals

The five stages of grief before a broken heart heals

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst airlines for international flights [istockphoto]

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

Joyce Ijeoma collapsed while trying to break the record [Instagram/joycijeoma]

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Couple

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state