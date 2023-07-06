‘Kiss-a-thon as an event is not only absurd, but unhealthy, and immoral’ - Ekiti State Government

The event was to be held at Ajuyi Park in Ado Ekiti from July 7, 2023, to July 10, 2023.

However, the Ekiti State Ministry of Arts and Culture is not pleased and is banning this event from taking place. According to an official communication from the permanent secretary of the commission to the secretary of the hoteliers association;

"Kiss-a-thon" as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backward.

In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.