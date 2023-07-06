'Kiss-a-thon can’t hold in Ekiti State' – Govt warns Group
Ekiti government warns group against hosting a Kiss-a-thon in the state.
This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Isaac Adelusi, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism in Ado-Ekiti. According to the government, the kiss-a-thon event meant to set a Guinness World Record, is to hold in one of the hospitality outlets in the state.
”The planned event, is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state but a programme that runs counter to the values of its people, and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backward,” the government said.
The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.
The ministry therefore called on members of Ekiti Hoteliers’ Association, to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the government and people of Ekiti State.
