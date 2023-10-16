Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Oyebanji made the call at the command performance of the play “Fajuyi”, produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation and staged at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, Ado Ekiti. He also called for a post-homous national award to benefit his family as a mark of recognition for the heroic deeds of the late soldier.

“The Ado-Ekiti-born Fajuyi symbolised honour, integrity and unparalleled loyalty.

“His legacy continues to shine brightly. As a state, we shall always honour his memory.

“Ekiti Kete will embrace Fajuyi’s legacy, emphasising and exhibiting his values of courage and dedication wherever we go.”

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, and the Duke of Shomolu Foundation for putting the play together. He specially thanked Premium Trust Bank for sponsoring the play.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the play was written and directed by Prof. Rasaki Bakare Ojo, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts and Culture. The play is expected to be equally staged in Lagos on November 5, 2023 at the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre.

The families of Adekunle Fajuyi and Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi, as represented by their first sons, Donald Fajuyi and Chief Thomas Ironsi, are expected to witness the Lagos show. Other dignitaries expected to attend the Lagos performance include Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adelusi and Gov. Oyebanji.