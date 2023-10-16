ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyebanji called for a post-homous national award to benefit his family as a mark of recognition for the heroic deeds of the late soldier.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]
Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Recommended articles

Oyebanji made the call at the command performance of the play “Fajuyi”, produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation and staged at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, Ado Ekiti. He also called for a post-homous national award to benefit his family as a mark of recognition for the heroic deeds of the late soldier.

The Ado-Ekiti-born Fajuyi symbolised honour, integrity and unparalleled loyalty.

“His legacy continues to shine brightly. As a state, we shall always honour his memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ekiti Kete will embrace Fajuyi’s legacy, emphasising and exhibiting his values of courage and dedication wherever we go.”

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, and the Duke of Shomolu Foundation for putting the play together. He specially thanked Premium Trust Bank for sponsoring the play.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the play was written and directed by Prof. Rasaki Bakare Ojo, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts and Culture. The play is expected to be equally staged in Lagos on November 5, 2023 at the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre.

The families of Adekunle Fajuyi and Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi, as represented by their first sons, Donald Fajuyi and Chief Thomas Ironsi, are expected to witness the Lagos show. Other dignitaries expected to attend the Lagos performance include Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adelusi and Gov. Oyebanji.

The play “Fajuyi”, is sponsored by Premium Trust Bank, MTN Foundation and Purple Anchor Insurance. Its executive producers include; Dr Tunji Olowolafe and Mofoluwake Edgar for the Duke of Shomolu Foundation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa