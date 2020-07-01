The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has warned customers within its networks to desist from assaulting its personnel on official duty in their areas.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the EKEDC’s spokesperson, gave the warning on Wednesday in Lagos.

Idemudia said that due to constant attacks on workers of EKEDC, two people were recently sentenced to three months imprisonment by an Agbara Magistrates’ Court.

He said in a statement that Mrs Ann Ezuma, a Field Representative of EKEDC was assaulted on Feb. 26 at the Medina area of Agbara.

“The offenders illegally reconnected their places of residence after being disconnected the previous day on the grounds of failure to pay their electricity bills.

“On discovery of the illegal reconnection, our staff insisted to disconnect the electricity for their illegal activity, but they ganged up against her, assaulted and thrown her into a pile of trailer tyres.

“The people were arrested and later charged to court on March 2 for a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, assault and conduct likely to breach peace.

“On June 30, the defendants were found guilty and sentenced to three months imprisonment on each count to run concurrently,” he said.

Idemudia pleaded with the customers to desist from untoward illegal activities, saying that the company has a zero-tolerance policy on assault of its staff.

He stated further that the company would always put in place measures to protect staff against external aggression and assaults.

Idemudia urged customers to always seek diplomatic means and engagement in settling their grievances.

“Customers are encouraged to make use of available conflict resolutions such as the EKEDC website; ekedp.com, 24/7 Customer Complaints Unit line: 07080655555.

“Our email is Customercare@ekedp.com and social media platforms (Twitter; @ekedp, Facebook; Eko Electricity, Instagram; ekedpng),” he said.

Idemudia reminded customers to continue to stay safe and strictly adhere to all safety and healthy protocols put in place to flatten the curve of the global pandemic COVID-19.