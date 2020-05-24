Gombe State on Sunday, recorded low turnout of Muslim Faithful at the Eid prayer grounds across the state, as most of them opted for private prayers in line with the stay at home directive, occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the fanfare that usually accompanied Eid el Fitr celebration, to mark the end of Ramadan fast, was absent.

NAN also reports that some Eid prayers were held under heavy rain as some Muslim devotees still came out to observe the prayers.

There was however, no prayer at the central Eid ground, where the Emir, Governor and other top dignitaries in the state normally hold the prayers.

Some residents who spoke to NAN, attributed the low turnout to COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected so many activities, including congregational worship.

They however, prayed to God to bring an end to the calamity.

Alhaji Shehu Aliyu, said that in spite of the pandemic, he attended the Eid prayer at Federal Low Cost Mosque, though the turnout of people was low.

He prayed to God to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, and the world at large.

Malam Yunusa Mohammed, said he performed the Eid prayer with his family members at home due to the fear of contracting the virus.

“This is because performing the prayer at home with my family members, is as good as doing it at the Eid praying ground,” he said.