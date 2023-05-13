Egypt indicates interest in Ogun’s Agro Processing Zone – Gov Abiodun

The APZ is located at the Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport, Iperu-Ilishan Remo part of the state.

Abiodun told executive officers of the Ogun chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), at an interactive session that Egypt planned to have farm plantations in the zone.

He said the North African country planned to plant crops, process the harvest and export finished products to Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that representatives of the Egyptian government would visit Ogun soon to finalise details of the investment.

“I met with the National President of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria in Abuja. He is working with a team of farmers sent by the Egyptian government.

“Egypt has a food security programme and has identified Ogun as one of the states to partner with.

“Representatives of the Egyptian government in agriculture will be coming to Ogun on May 16.

“They have done their research and were convinced that Ogun is one of the states strategically located to invest in; to farm in; to process in and to export from,’’ Abiodun said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured that his administration was determined to encourage foreign and local investors in agriculture.

He also assured AFAN that government would look into its proposal to start a state-owned Anchor Borrowers Programme.

The core of the programme is to provide loans in kind and in cash for smallholder farmers to boost agricultural production, create jobs, and reduce food import bills.

Abiodun also promised to also look into the possibility of appointing AFAN members into agriculture-related government agencies.