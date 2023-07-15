Breaking news:
Egbetokun presents ₦535.6m cheques to families of deceased officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The event also witnessed the presentation of ₦70 million cheque to the I-G by Anchor Insurance Company Limited.

Egbetokun presents ₦535.6m cheques to families of deceased officers. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
Presenting the cheques to the families on Friday in Abuja, the I-G said the money was from the Group Life Insurance Policy for 2022/2023.

He said the money was also for officers who suffered permanent deformities in the course of duty.

Egbetokun said the gesture was part of the passionate drive of the force to the welfare of Police personnel and their families.

According to him, over the years, men and women of the Force have displayed unwavering commitment, dedication and selflessness in the face of grave danger.

“They have confronted countless challenges and put their lives on the line to safeguard our communities.

“Regrettably, some have paid the ultimate price while others have been left with serious injuries that altered the course of their lives forever.

Egbetokun presents ₦535.6m cheques to families of deceased officers. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
“It is our duty to honour their sacrifices and recognise their immense contributions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also witnessed the presentation of ₦70 million cheque to the I-G by Anchor Insurance Company Limited.

The I-G said the cheque was a contribution by the insurance company for the rebuilding of the Police Command in Kano that suffered extensive damage due to a devastating fire incident on Jan. 14.

According to him, the insurance money will aid in the restoration of the command’s infrastructure, bolster its operational capabilities and ensure efficient and effective policing.

