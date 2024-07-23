EFCC's delay in filing processes stalls Kwankwaso rights hearing and others

The other applicants are the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayanku, Ahmed Balewa, Chief Clement Anele, Folashade Aliu, and Buba Galadima.

When the matter came up for hearing, Counsel to the EFCC, Idris Ibrahim-Haruna, told the court he was not ready and sought an adjournment to enable him to file responses.

“My lord service was effected in Abuja. We are very sorry for the inconveniences and seek for another date to enable us file our responses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Counsel to the applicants, Robert Hon, told the court that he was ready to proceed with the hearing. He urged the court to dismiss the application by the EFCC counsel seeking an adjournment for not giving the court a genuine reason for not filing their responses.

“My lord we served the respondent with all the court processes on June 10, and by the rules of this court they have five days to file their responses.

“The respondent is out of time. It is more than 30 days. My lord this is a fundamental rights suit” Hon said.

He urged the court to adjourn the case for a definite hearing. Justice Yusuf Ubale ordered the EFCC counsel to file his responses and adjourned the matter until October 24, for a definite hearing.