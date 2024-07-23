ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC's delay in filing processes stalls Kwankwaso rights hearing and others

News Agency Of Nigeria

When the matter came up for hearing, Counsel to the EFCC told the court he was not ready and sought an adjournment to enable him to file responses.

Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso [Kano Govt]
Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso [Kano Govt]

Recommended articles

The other applicants are the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayanku, Ahmed Balewa, Chief Clement Anele, Folashade Aliu, and Buba Galadima.

When the matter came up for hearing, Counsel to the EFCC, Idris Ibrahim-Haruna, told the court he was not ready and sought an adjournment to enable him to file responses.

“My lord service was effected in Abuja. We are very sorry for the inconveniences and seek for another date to enable us file our responses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Counsel to the applicants, Robert Hon, told the court that he was ready to proceed with the hearing. He urged the court to dismiss the application by the EFCC counsel seeking an adjournment for not giving the court a genuine reason for not filing their responses.

“My lord we served the respondent with all the court processes on June 10, and by the rules of this court they have five days to file their responses.

“The respondent is out of time. It is more than 30 days. My lord this is a fundamental rights suit” Hon said.

He urged the court to adjourn the case for a definite hearing. Justice Yusuf Ubale ordered the EFCC counsel to file his responses and adjourned the matter until October 24, for a definite hearing.

NAN reports that the court had on June 10, granted an Interim order stopping the (EFCC from arresting Kwankwaso and the seven responders..

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

After 3-year probe, FCCPC fines Meta, WhatsApp $220m for invasion of Nigerians' data

After 3-year probe, FCCPC fines Meta, WhatsApp $220m for invasion of Nigerians' data

BREAKING: Senate passes ₦70,000 minimum wage bill

BREAKING: Senate passes ₦70,000 minimum wage bill

EFCC's delay in filing processes stalls Kwankwaso rights hearing and others

EFCC's delay in filing processes stalls Kwankwaso rights hearing and others

Akpabio succumbs, apologises to Senator Natasha over ‘nightclub’ comment

Akpabio succumbs, apologises to Senator Natasha over ‘nightclub’ comment

Lagos Taskforce captures 40 traders for night trading, causing traffic in Ikeja

Lagos Taskforce captures 40 traders for night trading, causing traffic in Ikeja

Minority caucus in House of Reps backs call for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Minority caucus in House of Reps backs call for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Tinubu submits ₦70,000 minimum wage bill to National Assembly for approval

Tinubu submits ₦70,000 minimum wage bill to National Assembly for approval

NARD ends 5-day strike at ABUTH after management agrees to address issues

NARD ends 5-day strike at ABUTH after management agrees to address issues

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd [New Telegraph]

National Assembly supports NNPC's efforts to stop oil theft & increase production