EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano will end media trial – Publicist

Tony Nezianya, Publicist to Obiano, said on Thursday that the court process would allow the former governor to clear himself of the allegations against his person and government.

He said though there could be allegations and rumours around Obiano’s administration, it was important to allow him to clear his name before passing judgment.

Quoting Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, a legal Luminary and Counsel to Obiano, Nezianya said the proper legal process in an arraignment would allow for a fair and unbiased examination of the allegations against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Rather than relying solely on media trial and social media speculations, it is vital to trust in the judiciary system to determine his guilt or innocence.

”Until proven guilty, Chief Willie Obiano should be presumed innocent and given the chance to defend himself against the allegations.

“Chief Obiano had remained a law-abiding citizen who all along responded to an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) including the most recent invitation,” he said.

Nezianya said the Anambra International Cargo Airport, Umueri, now known as the Chinua Achebe Airport, was not only a significant legacy but also a source of revenue for the state and country.

The Publicist said Obiano’s efforts in the agricultural sector led to a significant increase in rice production and the growth of the agricultural value chain, ensuring the state’s food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised that the airport should be run as Obiano had envisioned it to become a regional hub in sub-Saharan Africa. adding that the siting of the facility had brought peace and unity among the host communities.

He said it was important to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements and contributions Chief Willie Obiano made during his time as governor.

“His people-friendly policies and the ‘akulueuno’ campaign have attracted support and funding from influential individuals in Anambra, further promoting development and empowerment at the grassroots level."

According to Nezianya, institutions Obiano developed included the Anambra State Investment, Protection and Promotion Agency (ANSIPPA), Anambra Capital Development (ACTDA), Anambra Small Business Agency (ASBA) and Anambra Transport Management Authority (ATMA).