It’s now illegal to use EFCC-branded jackets in skits and movies

Bayo Wahab

EFCC asked operators in the creative industry to seek it’s authorization before depicting its operations in their productions.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

The agency in a public notice posted on Twitter on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, enjoined content creators and movie producers who use its symbols, insignia and other accoutrements without authorization to desist from doing so.

“EFCC Warns Skit, Movie Producers over Unauthorized Use of EFCC Jackets, Symbols Content creators, movies and skit producers who use EFCC-branded jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements without authorization are enjoined to desist from doing so, going forward,” the agency tweeted.

In a video that accompanied the tweet, the EFCC asked operators in the creative industry to seek its authorization before depicting its operations in their productions.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to the activities of content creators, movies and skit producers who use EFCC-branded jackets, symbols, insignia and other accurate humans without authorization.

The agency said, “The commission wishes to notify the public that the use of the EFCC brand in movies without authorization is illegal. While the commission appreciates the desire of some operators in the creative sector to produce movies and skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the commission’s authorization, including vetting of sales, which purports to depict the operations of the commission to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The public affairs department of the commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the commission and using phones and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes”.

The anti-graft agency maintained that anyone found acting contrary to this advisory would be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly.

