EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group added that the planned protest is aimed at resisting the operational activities of the anti-graft commission, especially in areas relating to cybercrime.

Image of EFCC officials. [Punch]

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the group has been actively campaigning on social media, recruiting impressionable young Nigerians, including students, to take up arms against the EFCC.

Oyewale said the planned protest was aimed at resisting the operational activities of the anti-graft commission, especially in areas relating to cybercrime.

“In the last couple of days, the group has been actively campaigning in social media, recruiting impressionable young Nigerians, including students, to take up ‘arms’ against the EFCC.

“This insidious campaign is being promoted as resistance to the operational activities of the commission, especially in respect to the enforcement of the laws on cybercrimes.

“The commission, while not averse to protests by citizens, is alarmed by emerging evidence that suggests a grand design by corrupt elements under investigation or prosecution by the commission to exploit the so-called protest.

“This is to orchestrate a national uprising that may threaten the peace and security of our dear nation.”

According to Oyewale, as a responsible law enforcement organisation, the commission will not tolerate any breakdown of law and order anywhere in the country, especially around its office locations across Nigeria.

“EFCC, working in concert with sister security agencies, is therefore taking necessary measures to deal with possible threats to the peace and security of Nigeria.

“The commission, however, appeals to parents, guardians and heads of tertiary institutions to take responsibility for ensuring that their wards are not recruited as cannon fodder in a proxy war against the commission by vested corrupt interests.

“The war being waged by the commission against corruption and cybercrime is to protect the future of the youth of this country,” he added.

He said the future was imperiled if Nigeria degenerated further in the global reckoning, as a den of fraudsters.

