EFCC intercepts N32.4m allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had intercepted N32.4 million allegedly suspected to be used for vote-buying in Lagos.

Uwujaren said that with the recorded feat, the efforts of the commission to deter vote-trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections had begun paying dividends.

He said that the suspect involved had been taken into custody for further questioning.

Uwajaren quoted the Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as imploring all its personnel deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage.

Bawa urged them not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

Tactical team of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT.

“Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the commission.

“Details of the numbers are available on EFCC social media platforms.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

“They can also reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, info@efcc.gov.ng,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

