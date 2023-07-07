ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC identifies illegal mining as threat to nation’s economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC states that illegal mining remains a threat to the country's economy.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Acting Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, represented by the Zonal Head, Mr Micheal Nzekwe, made the assertion at a Day Workshop, organised by the commission for journalists in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop, tagged: “Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes”, was held at the Ilorin Zonal Command on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The chairman noted that cybercrime was a major crime, particularly among undergraduates and fresh graduates of tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission has been active in tackling their criminalities and will continue to ensure that extant laws against illegal miners are enforced.

“Our work is engaging because the commission has been combating the menace of corrupt practices, going by its impressive records of convictions, asset forfeitures and other tangible proofs of accomplishments over the years.

“The reporting has also been arduous because our work is not static and media have always been keeping pace with our speed and energy.

“It is in recognition of these tasks that the commission initiated a workshop on economic and financial crime reporting for journalists.

“The workshop is one of the modest efforts of the commission to build synergy and foster a more engaging relationship with the media,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC boss urged Nigerians not to wait until they suffer any loss on economic and financial crimes before they move against corrupt practices, as it remains a threat to individual and corporate progress.

It is not only by being a victim of these crimes that we suffer losses, we also suffer limitations when our neighbours, colleagues, institutions and nation fall prey to them.

“I charge the nation journalists on patriotism, as you owe our nation and the entire world an obligation of exposing every shadiness and criminal acts through reporting.

“Journalism is the best gateway to whistle blowing and I charge the media to deploy more time, energy and commitment in exposing all fraudulent activities in our midst,” he said.

In one of the presentations, titled “New trends in cybercrime: How not to become a victim”, by Alex Ocheme of the EFCC, said that cybercrime had eaten over $8 trillion of victims’ hard earned finances in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said that legal bottleneck was one of the factors hindering cross border corruption investigation in the anti-corruption war.

Ocheme said that not all African countries, for example, had passed the law on cybercrime, adding that since one cannot compel those countries to try corruption offenders with such law, means that “the money stolen is gone”.

Each nation is entitled to its laws. They are not necessarily there to work with you.

“Some countries are fast to assist you in the war against cybercrime while some are not.

“For instance, if the UAE is not ready to collaborate with a country on a cybercrime investigation, it means the money lost is gone,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants at the workshop included journalists from the print media, television and radio stations as well as online publishers in Ilorin.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sokoto's Governor Aliyu forced to drive himself due to driver's late-coming

Sokoto's Governor Aliyu forced to drive himself due to driver's late-coming

Ebonyi's first lady seeks collaboration with USAID to improve healthcare services in the State

Ebonyi's first lady seeks collaboration with USAID to improve healthcare services in the State

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

EFCC identifies illegal mining as threat to nation’s economy

EFCC identifies illegal mining as threat to nation’s economy

Group hails military over payment of debarment allowance

Group hails military over payment of debarment allowance

1,123 NAF recruits, complete Basic Military training

1,123 NAF recruits, complete Basic Military training

'Legislative institute graduates 500 students' – NILDS Official

'Legislative institute graduates 500 students' – NILDS Official

NECO unveils ‘e-Verify’ portal for online confirmation of results

NECO unveils ‘e-Verify’ portal for online confirmation of results

'Exhibit caution when reporting disasters' – NEMA appeals to journalists

'Exhibit caution when reporting disasters' – NEMA appeals to journalists

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies