Following Dr. Bukola Saraki’s claim that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is after him because the senate refused to confirm Ibrahim as substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency, the EFCC has explained why the Senate president is being investigated.

Recently, the EFCC in a letter quoted by THISDAY said the Senate president is being investigated over “an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds, theft, and money laundering”

But in a statement made available to Pulse by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate president accused the EFCC of a witch-hunt.

Responding to this, the EFCC on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in a statement said its investigation of Saraki is “driven by overarching public interest and due process of the law”.

The Commission said its investigation has nothing to do with Saraki's appointment by the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) as its “Ambassador-at-Large,” noting that it's ''current inquiries reaches several years back''.

Read the Commission's full statement below:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has taken note of the reactions of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki to the Commission’s inquiries regarding his earnings as Kwara State governor as well as on the quality of his financial stewardship in the Senate.

While it is his prerogative to ventilate his views on the matter as he deems fit, the Commission takes strong exception at the desperate attempt to cast a slur on its investigative activities by portraying Saraki as a victim of persecution.

Furthermore, the Agency finds the attempt by the Senate President to tie our inquest to his International Human Rights Commission, IHRC appointment and his approaching life out of power as misleading, knowing too well that the background to our current inquiries reaches several years back.

For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC is obligated by law to enthrone probity and accountability in the governance space and has supremely pursued this duty without ill-will or malice against anyone.

It is in the interest of the public, and for Saraki’s personal good, that he is not only above board, but be seen at all times to be so.

Indeed, all the instances in which the EFCC have had cause to sleuth into his financial activities either as a former governor or President of the Senate were driven by overarching public interest and due process of the law.

Against the background of the posse of indicting petitions and other evidence available to the EFCC, even Saraki will agree with the Commission that putting him through a legitimate forensic inquiry is the legitimate route to establish his integrity as a public servant.

The distinguished Senate President has no need to fret so long as he has no skeletons in his cupboard.

The Commission has a sacred mandate to rid the country of corruption and corrupt elements and restates its unflinching resolve to achieve these, no matter whose ox is gored.

The EFCC launched a fresh investigation against the Senate President few days after the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) appointed him as its “Ambassador-at-Large.”