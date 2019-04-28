Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has been nominated as an “Ambassador-at-Large” of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

In a letter dated March 16, 2019, the Diplomatic Head of the Commission to Nigeria and other African Countries, Ambassador Friday Sani stated that as a sequel to the approval of the World Secretary General of the IHRC, Dr. Saraki has been appointed as one of the revered Ambassadors-at-Large of the multinational body.

In the letter, Sani said, “While our role as a regional body is to promote and encourage institutions and persons to uphold human dignity across the world, we must not fail to mention the commendation of our Nigerian team over your resolute efforts in the stability of your country and your firm leadership of the Nigerian Senate which is adjudged to be among the most proactive parliaments across the world.

“Besides, the Commission is not unmindful of the maturity that you recently displayed in the face of an obvious provocation in your constituency during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

In the new capacity, Dr. Saraki is expected to lead the diplomatic team of the IHRC in various diplomatic missions across the world.

The Senate President, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, accepted the nomination of the Commission, while also expressing his appreciation to the IHRC for his nomination.