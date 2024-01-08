ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC expects suspended Betta Edu to show up for interrogation on Tuesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC invited the minister less than 30 minutes after President Tinubu announced her suspension from office.

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu [ChannelsTV]
The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu [ChannelsTV]

A source at the EFCC confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the suspended minister had been summoned and was expected to be at the commission's office on Tuesday.

The source said the invitation followed her suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu over a controversial ₦585 million payment to a private bank account.

Tinubu had on Monday suspended Edu from office with immediate effect and ordered the EFCC to fully investigate the activities of the ministry. The invitation was sent to the suspended minister less than 30 minutes after President Tinubu announced her suspension from office.

According to the source, the EFCC had earlier recommended the suspension of the minister to pave way for thorough investigation. The source said that the minister's suspension would give the commission the liberty to do its job thoroughly as directed by the President.

"An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her. We expect her to honour the invitation and come to the commission on Tuesday to give proper insight into the issue at hand," the source added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

