EFCC arrests FMC staff, 50 others for alleged internet fraud in Ogun, Oyo

This is contained in a statement signed the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 48 suspects were arrested in Ogun and three in Oyo State.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta, following intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

He said that items recovered from the suspects included seven exotic vehicles, several mobile phones, laptops, hi and apple wrist watches among others.

Uwujaren said that two suspects were arrested same day at Idi-Igba area of Ibadan in Oyo state, and two cars and other valuables recovered from them.

He said that the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police also arrested and handed over a cybercrime suspect to the EFCC.

Uwujaren said that the suspect was arrested at his house on suspicion of involvement in fraudulent activities.

He said that an Honda Civic car and mobile phones were recovered from him.

