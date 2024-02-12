EEDC says it has no control over current poor electricity supply in South-East

The company attributed the situation to low energy generation, which has resulted in a drop in power supply availability generally.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, made this known on Monday to newsmen in Enugu. Ezeh, however, appealed to residents of the zone to bear with the company.

According to him, the development has resulted in low generation, leading to a reduction in the quantum of daily megawatt hour (MWH) of energy allocated to distribution companies nationwide, thereby impacting the quality of service to its customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We understand the inconveniences this situation has caused our esteemed customers and appeal for their understanding as it is beyond us. We can only distribute what is allocated to us," he said.

Ezeh said that efforts are being made by the various stakeholders in the power sector to address this issue, and "we hope this yields positive result so that normal distribution will return."