EEDC announces total collapse of electricity supply system in South East
EEDC added that the situation had resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.
Recommended articles
The situation was confirmed in a statement issued by EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, in Enugu. Ezeh said that the situation had resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.
“Due to this development, all our interface Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Stations are out of supply.
“We are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.
“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng