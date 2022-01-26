Education Minister lauds Kano govt over efforts on Hanifa's death

Adamu, however, said he is watching closely the development to ensure that true dispensation of justice on the accused is achieved.

Hanifa, until her death, was a pupil of Noble Kids Academy, located at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

“We are watching this national tragedy very closely and we are interested in seeing that justice is not only done, but explicitly seen as done.

“If a child cannot be safe in the hands of his or her teacher, where else can the child be safe.

“This is an assault on the entire teaching profession and must not be allowed to happen again.

“We sympathise with the parents of the innocent baby and pray that Allah consoles them in the best way possible,” Adamu said.

It would be recalled that Hanifa was abducted on Dec. 4, 2021, by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko, who has since been arrested by the police.