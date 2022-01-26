RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Education Minister lauds Kano govt over efforts on Hanifa's death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu, has applauded the Kano State government on steps taken to address the ugly incident of the death of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, killed by her teacher.

Hanifa Abubakar (BBC)
Hanifa Abubakar (BBC)

Adamu, who spoke through the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Mr Ben Goong, in Abuja on Wednesday, condemned the killing of Hanifa by her teacher, one Abdulmalik Tanko, who abducted her.

Recommended articles

Adamu, however, said he is watching closely the development to ensure that true dispensation of justice on the accused is achieved.

Hanifa, until her death, was a pupil of Noble Kids Academy, located at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

“We are watching this national tragedy very closely and we are interested in seeing that justice is not only done, but explicitly seen as done.

“If a child cannot be safe in the hands of his or her teacher, where else can the child be safe.

“This is an assault on the entire teaching profession and must not be allowed to happen again.

“We sympathise with the parents of the innocent baby and pray that Allah consoles them in the best way possible,” Adamu said.

It would be recalled that Hanifa was abducted on Dec. 4, 2021, by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko, who has since been arrested by the police.

Tanko, who was charged for criminal conspiracy, concealing/keeping, kidnapping and confinement of a kidnapped person and culpable homicide, has, however, been remanded at a correctional centre.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK resumes work and study visa applications processing in Nigeria

UK resumes work and study visa applications processing in Nigeria

Minister inaugurates 14 operational vehicles to enhance legal metrology

Minister inaugurates 14 operational vehicles to enhance legal metrology

Education Minister lauds Kano govt over efforts on Hanifa's death

Education Minister lauds Kano govt over efforts on Hanifa's death

Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi link bridge, road project

Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi link bridge, road project

Ekiti: Senator Olujimi pulls out of PDP primary, alleges irregularities

Ekiti: Senator Olujimi pulls out of PDP primary, alleges irregularities

Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

Gov Mohammed calls for unity among Bauchi PDP members

Gov Mohammed calls for unity among Bauchi PDP members

Understanding Nigerian discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act (2018), notably known as Nigeria disability rights acts

Understanding Nigerian discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act (2018), notably known as Nigeria disability rights acts

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.