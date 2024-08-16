ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

News Agency Of Nigeria

The newly recruited teachers have been deployed to schools across the state based on the observed gap, to ensure every child had access to high-quality education.

Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]
Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Mrs Ozavize Salami, Chair, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this on Friday in Benin during a press conference.

Salami said the recruitment was part of the strategy to address the teacher shortage in primary and junior secondary schools.

According to her, the recruitment process was rigorous, with 19,931 applications received and 16,038 selected for computer-based tests and interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candidates with skills and expertise relevant to gaps in the school system were selected to fill gaps across all local government areas.

“The newly recruited teachers will undergo training and capacity building to ensure they are equipped to deliver high-quality education,” the chair said.

Salami said that Governor Obaseki’s commitment to education reform, popularly known as EdoBEST, had positioned the state as a leader in Nigeria, with a focus on improving learning outcomes for approximately 400,000 children.

She described the recruitment exercise of 5,500 teachers as a significant step towards achieving the goal.

She said 1,780 EdoSTAR fellows, who were engaged as trainee teachers two years ago, were recruited as full-time government teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo SUBEB chair said the exercise demonstrated the state government’s commitment to investing in its teachers and providing opportunities for growth and development.

The newly recruited teachers, she said, have been deployed to schools across the state based on the observed gap, to ensure every child had access to high-quality education.

Salami expressed her excitement, saying, “We are confident this recruitment will have a positive impact on teaching and learning in our primary schools.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 170 housing units built by Agboyi-Ketu council chairman

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 170 housing units built by Agboyi-Ketu council chairman

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Unregistered herbal drugs [ClimaxNewsHub]

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Tinubu renews call for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso’s return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria