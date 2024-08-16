Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

Mrs Ozavize Salami, Chair, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this on Friday in Benin during a press conference.

Salami said the recruitment was part of the strategy to address the teacher shortage in primary and junior secondary schools.

According to her, the recruitment process was rigorous, with 19,931 applications received and 16,038 selected for computer-based tests and interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candidates with skills and expertise relevant to gaps in the school system were selected to fill gaps across all local government areas.

“The newly recruited teachers will undergo training and capacity building to ensure they are equipped to deliver high-quality education,” the chair said.

Salami said that Governor Obaseki’s commitment to education reform, popularly known as EdoBEST, had positioned the state as a leader in Nigeria, with a focus on improving learning outcomes for approximately 400,000 children.

She described the recruitment exercise of 5,500 teachers as a significant step towards achieving the goal.

She said 1,780 EdoSTAR fellows, who were engaged as trainee teachers two years ago, were recruited as full-time government teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo SUBEB chair said the exercise demonstrated the state government’s commitment to investing in its teachers and providing opportunities for growth and development.

The newly recruited teachers, she said, have been deployed to schools across the state based on the observed gap, to ensure every child had access to high-quality education.