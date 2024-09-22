ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP alleged that Josephine brazenly allocated votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond the number of accredited voters at the polling unit.

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets
Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

Recommended articles

The commission in a short statement on X on Saturday night promised to investigate the matter immediately.

“The commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo governorship election.

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” INEC said.

It will be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of a Presiding Officer (PO) in the state governorship election, Obozuwa Josephine, for allegedly compromising election results.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that Josephine brazenly allocated votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond the number of accredited voters at the polling unit.

He said that the election result sheet for Osholo Primary School Polling Unit, Weppa in Etsako East Local Government Area showed that only 213 voters were accredited at the polling unit.

Ologunagba added that the result sheet further revealed that Josephine “criminally and fraudulently allocated 352 votes to the APC, 52 to the PDP and one to the LP, giving a total of 406 votes cast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ologunagba insisted that it was highly provocative that the INEC presiding officer, could be so compromised to audaciously and feloniously allocate unearned 352 votes to the APC above the 213 voters officially accredited in that Polling Unit.

“This alleged reckless act by Josephine is reminiscent of the criminal conduct of the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu-Ari, during the 2023 governorship election in that state, which provoked violent protest by the people and nearly led to the loss of lives of INEC officials.

“Josephine should take note that this alleged criminal action by her could provoke similar consequences,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the PDP believed that her action was a reflection of one of the many cases of electoral fraud, ballot manipulation, betrayal of public trust and crime against the state perpetrated in this election which must not go unpunished.

“The PDP demands that INEC effects the immediate arrest and prosecution of Josephine and cancel the election in Osholo Primary School Polling Unit and take steps to address other such infractions in this election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our party again commends the people of Edo for their vigilance and urges them to remain resilient till the end,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo poll: Police walk Obaseki out after storming INEC office in middle of night

Edo poll: Police walk Obaseki out after storming INEC office in middle of night

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

Declare state of emergency on Zamfara over insecurity, APC tells Tinubu

Declare state of emergency on Zamfara over insecurity, APC tells Tinubu

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

Benin traders open for night market after poll as voting ends in Edo election

Benin traders open for night market after poll as voting ends in Edo election

BREAKING: Our party comfortably in early lead in Edo election - APC

BREAKING: Our party comfortably in early lead in Edo election - APC

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Abuja motorists selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Nigerian Army on patrol (Head Topics)

Soldier captured, tortured by IPOB retired 6 years ago - Nigerian Army

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu mourns over 40 farmers who died in Zamfara boat accident