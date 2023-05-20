The sports category has moved to a new website.

Edo Chief Judge retires from service

News Agency Of Nigeria

Acha thanked former governors Adams Oshiomhole and Lucky Igbinedion, the Secretary of Judicial Service Commission, Julius Aikusr and others for their support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly sworn-in acting Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, described the retiring Chief Judge as an epitome of integrity and a jurist of unquestionable repute.

Okungbowa was sworn-in earlier as acting Chief Judge on Friday by Gov Godwin Obaseki.

A valedictory court session was held in honour of retiring Justice Acha at the state High court in Benin.

Justice Okungbowa said retiring Justice Acha stood out as one who walked his talk, adding that he was a jurist of steel character, unbendable and uncompromising in dispensing Justice to those who deserved it.

On his part, Prof. Faith Osadolor, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Justice, said retiring Chief Judge earned for himself the virtues of honesty, integrity, uncommon resilience and cerebral sagacity .

Rev. Fr Edwin Omorogbe, during Mass at St Paul”s Catholic church, said Justice Acha was a devoted Catholic and a Papa knight of the Order of St. Sylvester (KSS).

Rev. Omorogbe, during a sermon, said good people’s sorrow turned to joy no matter what.

He said there was internal joy “when you do good and no matter where you find yourself, no one can take your joy that you feel and it’s natural”.

He urged the judiciary to do good and feel the internal joy.

Acha, however, thanked former governors Adams Oshiomhole and Lucky Igbinedion, the Secretary of Judicial Service Commission, Julius Aikusr and others for their support.

Acha was sworn in as acting Chief Judge on May 16, 2021 and was confirmed as Substantive Chief Judge on Oct. 6, 2021.

He was born in May 19, 1958 and clocked 65 years on Friday.

Justice Acha hails from Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state and the first chief judge from Etsako East

He is married to Christiana Acha with children and five grandchildren.

