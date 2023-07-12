ADVERTISEMENT
Edo Assembly confirms Okungbowa as Chief Judge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmakers, in a voice vote, unanimously supported the committee’s recommendation and Okungbowa was confirmed as the chief Judge of Edo state.

The nominee was screened and cleared by the house committee on Rules and Business and that of Judiciary, led by the Majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki had, in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, requested the house to screen and confirm the nominee as the chief Judge of the state.

Presenting the report of the committee before the house, Aiguobarueghian said that Justice Okungbowa was found to be educationally qualified and physically fit to hold the position.

The committee recommended that the nominee be confirmed, adding that he has the requisite experience to do the job.

News Agency Of Nigeria

