Edo Assembly confirms Okungbowa as Chief Judge.

The nominee was screened and cleared by the house committee on Rules and Business and that of Judiciary, led by the Majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki had, in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, requested the house to screen and confirm the nominee as the chief Judge of the state.

Presenting the report of the committee before the house, Aiguobarueghian said that Justice Okungbowa was found to be educationally qualified and physically fit to hold the position.

The committee recommended that the nominee be confirmed, adding that he has the requisite experience to do the job.