ECOWAS Chairman Tinubu tells West African leaders to prioritise good governance

Ima Elijah

Tinubu highlighted specific measures aimed at sanctioning any member state opting for an unconstitutional change of government.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
Speaking at the 64th ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Tinubu stated the need for leaders to prioritise good governance as it serves as a catalyst for securing popular support and fostering socio-economic transformation and development in West Africa.

Tinubu underscored the importance of good governance in addressing the concerns of citizens, improving their quality of life, and creating a stable environment conducive to sustainable development.

He asserted that tackling challenges such as poverty and inequality through good governance would contribute to addressing the root causes of military interventions in civilian processes within the region.

Addressing the resolutions adopted by West African leaders to strengthen democratic governance and uphold the right of the people to elect their leaders, Tinubu highlighted specific measures aimed at sanctioning any member state opting for an unconstitutional change of government.

He acknowledged that while imposing punitive sanctions may pose challenges, it is crucial to uphold and respect the struggle to protect the fundamental liberties of the community's citizens.

In his words, President Tinubu stated, “While the imposition of punitive sanctions may pose challenges, it is important to underscore that the struggle to protect the fundamental liberties of our Community’s Citizens must be upheld and respected.”

The call by President Tinubu echoes the commitment of ECOWAS to promoting good governance, democratic principles, and the protection of citizens' rights in the West African region.

