Economic growth, not new constitution, my topmost priority - Tinubu

Tinubu made the declaration when he received members of the group led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, at the State House.

This is contained in a statement by the President’s spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu also assured the group that their request for the convening of a national constituent assembly with the mandate to draft a new constitution would be reviewed.

Anyaoku, speaking on behalf of The Patriots, appealed to the President to send an executive bill to the National Assembly, proposing two measures.

“The convening of a national constituent assembly with the mandate to produce a draft people’s democratic constitution.

“The constituent assembly should be of directly elected individuals, on a non-political basis, from the 36 states of the federation, possibly three individuals per state, and one from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“They should be assisted by seven constitutional lawyers, one drawn from each of the six geo-political zones and the FCT.

“The deliberations of the constituent assembly should take into full account the 1960/63 constitutions, as well as the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and indeed of the various national conferences that considered the Nigerian constitutions,” he said.

Anyaoku also said the Patriots requested legislating for a national plebiscite to which the draft constitution emerging from the constituent assembly should be subjected.

“The draft constitution, produced by the constituent assembly, should be put to a national referendum and if approved, should then be signed by the President as the genuine Nigerian people’s constitution,” he said.

Responding to these requests, the President expressed his respect for The Patriots and their contributions to national discourse.

“I have listened to you carefully, and this is not a group that I can ignore. This is a group of patriots reflecting the heart and aspirations of society. I thank all of you for being here.

“I have faced the challenge of this democracy that I inherited from your struggles. I must recognise the fact that these challenges are most required for good governance.

“We have no other choice, and I believe also that it is most difficult to manage the twists and turns of democratic governance,” said the President.

He assured the group that he had listened to their requests for a referendum that should lead to constitutional measures fit for the nation’s diversity and governance to avoid conflicts and break-ups.

“I believe in the unity of this country and I want to assure you that whatever is necessary to put happiness and good governance in the hands of all Nigerians is what I would do,” he said.

Tinubu noted that the clamour for constitutional reforms was a longstanding issue in national discourse.

He acknowledged the examples presented by the Patriots on pluralistic countries, such as Canada and India, which had maintained unity by addressing their diversity through their constitutions.

“The avoidance of chaos is necessary to build this country and move its aspirations forward for the benefit of all of us.

“I am currently preoccupied with economic reform. That is my first priority. Once this is in place, as soon as possible, I will look at other options, including constitutional review as recommended by you and other options,” he said.

President Tinubu also used the occasion to pay tribute to the founding chairman of The Patriots, Chief Rotimi Williams, SAN, and Prof. Ben Nwabueze, who succeeded him.

He described both men and other members of The Patriot as strong believers in Nigeria.

The President said the question on the minds of many Nigerians was: “How will Nigeria be governed constitutionally, legitimately without unnecessary aches and pains of its diversity?

“And this needs to be addressed constitutionally so that we can build a nation that we can proudly hand over a banner without stain to our children,” he said, referencing the National Anthem.

Tinubu told Anyaoku that he would be invited again for a more detailed conversation on the submissions of The Patriot.

“As you present this, just believe that it will be reviewed, and I commit myself to the belief that you want a stable and prosperous Nigeria,” President Tinubu concluded.

In his remarks, Anyaoku said The Patriots organised a well-attended colloquium in March, where it was unanimously agreed that Nigeria needed a new people’s constitution.