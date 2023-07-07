Ebonyi's first lady seeks collaboration with USAID to improve healthcare services in the State

Nwifuru disclosed her readiness on Friday, July 7, 2023 during an interactive meeting with USAID partners in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting featured presentation of achievements, intervention areas, plans of action in PHC centres by USAID president’s malaria initiative and Integrated health programme.

Others include; the AMURT Foundation, an international medical outreach, the USAID-Momentum project, Agric programmes and nutrition projects. The governor’s wife, who was briefed on achievements, intervention areas, challenges of various partners, said the interaction would help to identify and improve response.

Dr Azu Ibiam, the State Programme Coordinator for the USAID Health Workforce Management, said that the alliance would help her develop a plan of action.

According to Ibiam, the governor’s wife wants to launch her pet project and indicated interest to partner with all the USAID partners in the state to give more credence to her projects.