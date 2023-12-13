ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi PoS operators express worry over naira scarcity, call for CBN intervention

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mary Okeh, a bank customer, said the economic situation in the country needed urgent attention by the federal government.

Ebonyi PoS operators express worry over naira scarcity, call for CBN intervention/Illustration
Ebonyi PoS operators express worry over naira scarcity, call for CBN intervention/Illustration

Recommended articles

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki, they blamed the scarcity on “banks’ refusal to release enough money”.

NAN reports that the charge for withdrawal of between ₦1,000 and ₦5,000 is now ₦200 as against the normal charge of ₦100, while the charge for ₦10,000 stands at ₦300 as against ₦200.

Chinwe Okezie, PoS Operator along Mile 50 Layout, said they are paying more than what they used to pay before they could get cash from the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Okezie, the high charge is not out of greed.

”The situation is biting harder on us than you customers, believe me. If we continue to charge the usual amount, many of us will not stay in the business,” he stated.

Another operator, Chidi Okafor, whose shop is along Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki, said the situation was worrisome and urged the CBN for immediate intervention.

”This issue of cash scarcity is caused by the banks. When you go to the bank and request for 500,000, what you will be given will be either 100,000 or 150,000. There are added charges too. So, you see the challenges.

”Many of the Automated Teller Machines, (ATMs) are not even dispensing cash. The few ones in some banks that are dispensing will give you the highest of N10,000 at the most,” Okafor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ATM points in some banks in Abakaliki like the First Bank, Zenith, and Ecobank, among others, were not dispensing cash due to the scarcity.

Mary Okeh, a bank customer, said the economic situation in the country needed urgent attention by the federal government.

“How can a bank hoard money that belongs to individuals at a time like this? No money, after you have tried to save it? This is not funny at all,” she stressed.

Efforts to speak with the bank officials were fruitless.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN dismisses naira scarcity rumours, says ₦3.4trn in circulation

CBN dismisses naira scarcity rumours, says ₦3.4trn in circulation

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks, replaces heads of agencies in aviation sector

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks, replaces heads of agencies in aviation sector

Ebonyi PoS operators express worry over naira scarcity, call for CBN intervention

Ebonyi PoS operators express worry over naira scarcity, call for CBN intervention

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu

Motorists beg FG to fix Agege Motor Road, FERMA blames drain stuffing

Motorists beg FG to fix Agege Motor Road, FERMA blames drain stuffing

Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market

Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market

Yobe tricycle rider honoured with ₦100k for returning missing ₦9m

Yobe tricycle rider honoured with ₦100k for returning missing ₦9m

Anambra market leadership donates cash, food items to orphanage homes

Anambra market leadership donates cash, food items to orphanage homes

Disagreement between Minister, Senate committee over Defence Ministry budget

Disagreement between Minister, Senate committee over Defence Ministry budget

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole urges Labour to revisit management of Contributory Pension funds

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022 [NAN]

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun [Tropic Reporters]

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS