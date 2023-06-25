ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi Police kill 3 suspected killers of INEC staff, rescue wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO, Ebonyi Command, said the abducted woman was rescued unhurt in a thick forest in Abia state.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
The victim, Emmanuel Igwe, an Assistant Electoral Officer (AEO) of INEC, was on Sunday, June 18, killed by suspected kidnappers operating along the Ishiagu/Mpu road and abducted his wife.

The police also arrested no fewer than eight members of the criminal gang.

Emmanuel Aja, Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, who confirmed the arrest and killing of three of the suspects to newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki, noted that the hoodlums were busted at their hideout in Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia state.

He commended men of the Nigeria police for their courage and gallantry and pledged that the council would not hesitate in ridding the area off criminals.

He said that the police had launched a manhunt to capture the fleeing suspects, assuring that all the suspects would be arrested and brought to justice.

“The successful operation of the Special Squad of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ebonyi Command of the Nigeria Police led to the arrest of no fewer than eight suspected killers of the INEC staff while three of the suspects were neutralised in the operation.

“The killers, suspected to be kidnappers who also abducted their victim’s wife, were arrested at their hideout in a forest at Lokpanta in Abia state on Saturday, June 24.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the leader of the criminal gang, nicknamed ‘Alhaji’, who fled during the gun duel between the gang and the police.

“The suspected kidnappers are allegedly responsible for the various kidnappings and other criminal activities in the council area,” Aja said.

The chairman, who expressed his administration’s commitment to rid the LGA of crimes, called on the people of the area to always volunteer useful information to the police on activities of hoodlums in their various areas.

“Security is everyone’s business, when you see something, say something because in that way, we will be several steps ahead of the criminals,” he added.

Confirming the development to NAN in an interview, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command, said the abducted woman was rescued unhurt in a thick forest in Abia state.

“Yes, the woman, Mrs Charity Igwe, who was kidnapped while her husband was killed has regained freedom.

“She was rescued in a forest at Lonkpanta community in Abia state and she is receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

“Investigation is still ongoing to fish out everyone in connection with the crime."

News Agency Of Nigeria

