The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to Gov. David Umahi, Mr Francis Nwaze, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki.

Nwaze stated that the measure was taken to forestall fire outbreaks during the dry season.

According to the statement, “the move is to ensure that the state’s health safety and environmental regulations conform with national and international best oil and gas field practices.”

It further stated: “All gas stations must co-operate with the approval of the Abakaliki Capital Territory and Development Board and Department of Petroleum Resources on the issue.

“Defaulters of this directive will be penalised in accordance with the laws of the state and shall pay approved penalties.”