Ebonyi govt gives Umahi’s commissioners 2 weeks to quit quarters

The notice is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Grace Umezurike, and made available to newsmen on Thursday night.

Umezurike, in the statement, said that the measure is in line with Gov. Francis Nwifuru’s directives.

“All residents of the commissioners’ quarters are hereby requested to vacate their premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘This is to facilitate the entry of the new commissioners into the quarters.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement indicated.

The statement urged the affected persons to take immediate note and comply accordingly.