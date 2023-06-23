ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi govt gives Umahi’s commissioners 2 weeks to quit quarters

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that in an apparent anticipation of the measure, Umahi had approved specified amounts of money for the commissioners to build or get new abodes.

Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru.
Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru.

Recommended articles

The notice is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Grace Umezurike, and made available to newsmen on Thursday night.

Umezurike, in the statement, said that the measure is in line with Gov. Francis Nwifuru’s directives.

“All residents of the commissioners’ quarters are hereby requested to vacate their premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘This is to facilitate the entry of the new commissioners into the quarters.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement indicated.

The statement urged the affected persons to take immediate note and comply accordingly.

NAN reports that in an apparent anticipation of the measure, Umahi had approved specified amounts of money for the commissioners to build or get new abodes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSOs slam calls for dismissal of INEC chairman

CSOs slam calls for dismissal of INEC chairman

Tinubu’s aide pledges programmes capable of improving health sector

Tinubu’s aide pledges programmes capable of improving health sector

Soludo, Sanwo-Olu advocate redirecting revenue to tackle infrastructure deficit

Soludo, Sanwo-Olu advocate redirecting revenue to tackle infrastructure deficit

Family pays tribute to British billionaire who died in Titan submersible incident

Family pays tribute to British billionaire who died in Titan submersible incident

Appoint professionals to head relevant MDAs, NAE urges Tinubu

Appoint professionals to head relevant MDAs, NAE urges Tinubu

Russia killed 136 children in Ukraine in 2022 – UN

Russia killed 136 children in Ukraine in 2022 – UN

Ebonyi govt gives Umahi’s commissioners 2 weeks to quit quarters

Ebonyi govt gives Umahi’s commissioners 2 weeks to quit quarters

FG pledges to improve power supply as electricity tariff hike looms

FG pledges to improve power supply as electricity tariff hike looms

Gov. Sani pledges non-interference with activities of Kaduna State Assembly

Gov. Sani pledges non-interference with activities of Kaduna State Assembly

Pulse Sports

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security