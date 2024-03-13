The Ebonyi Government has approved the upgrade of 39 secondary schools to model colleges across the 13 local government areas of the state.
Ebonyi govt approves upgrade of 39 secondary schools to model colleges
The Governor also approved the introduction of a Spelling Bee for primary and secondary schools.
Recommended articles
The State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, gave the approval on Wednesday in Abakaliki during the weekly State Executive Meeting.
Nwifuru said that three schools had been allocated for an upgrade in each of the local government areas.
He said the schools, when completed, would serve as moral reset factories for Ebonyi children.
The governor also approved the introduction of a Spelling Bee for primary and secondary schools.
“We have also approved the perimeter survey of public primary and secondary schools in the state to avoid encroachment, which is gradually becoming a recurrent issue in state-owned facilities,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng