Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwifuru in the statement directed the managers of banks which operate government accounts to immediately comply to the directive.

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State
Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s newly appointed Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor and made available to newsmen.

Nwifuru in the statement directed the managers of banks which operate government accounts to immediately comply to the directive.

“No payment should be made from any government account till further notice,” the statement read.

