Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts
Nwifuru in the statement directed the managers of banks which operate government accounts to immediately comply to the directive.
The directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s newly appointed Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor and made available to newsmen.
“No payment should be made from any government account till further notice,” the statement read.
