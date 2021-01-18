A new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Ebonyi, Mr Aliyu Garba, assumed duty on Monday, an official has said.

The command's spokesperson, Mrs Loveth Odah, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Odah stated that the new police chief, who hails from Kontangora in Niger, succeeded Mr Philip Maku.

She described Garba as 'a thoroughbred police officer, who was recruited into the force in 1990 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police' and trained for 18 months.

"He is a graduate of the University of Sokoto, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

"He also holds a Master of Arts in International Law and Diplomacy from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port-Harcourt," she added.

She also stated that the new CP worked as Administrative Officer at the Oyo State Command and later transferred to Niger State Command, where he was appointed Aide-Camp to former Governor Musa Inuwa.

Odah stated that Garba attended several professional courses in law enforcement, crime prevention/control and management within and outside the country.

According to her, he attended the Centre for Excellence and Stability, Police Unit in Vicenza, Italy, Cyber Security Course in Shanghai China and Advance Detective Course at Police Staff College, Jos.

Others included Special Anti-Robbery Course at the Staff College, Jos, and the Junior Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos.

She said that Garba served in different capacities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Welfare as well as the Department of Finance and Administration, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

"He participated in peace keeping missions in Rwanda, Angola and also served in United Nations Verification Mission.

"He also participated in Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre, Accra, Ghana," Odah stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Garba is the 24th CP in Ebonyi since its creation on Oct. 1, 1996.