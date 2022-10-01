RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi doesn't observe weekly 'sit-at-home' and it has helped – NSCDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The weekly “sit-at-home’’ order of the proscribed Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) does not hold in Ebonyi.

IPOB (CaptialWatchMedia)
IPOB (CaptialWatchMedia)

Recommended articles

Gbolade made the observation while parading an electricity cable theft suspect arrested around Amike-Aba part of the Ebonyi capital.

He said that the command deployed more than 1,000 personnel to guard public facilities and generally ensure security in the state.

“We deployed intelligence personnel to flashpoints around the state for relevant information on vandals’ activities.

“Female members of our strike-force are currently patrolling schools to ensure the safety of students.

“The initiative is being implemented in schools within Ebonyi North senatorial district and we hope to mobilise more resources to replicate it in other districts,’’ he said.

Gbolade commended Gov. David Umahi for his support for security agencies and efforts to ensure adequate security in the state.

“We also commend him for his infrastructural strides which have improved accessibility and enhanced the people’s wellbeing,’’ he said.

The commandant assured that the cable theft suspect would be arraigned after full investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi doesn't observe weekly 'sit-at-home' and it has helped – NSCDC

Ebonyi doesn't observe weekly 'sit-at-home' and it has helped – NSCDC

ASUU strike: Nasarawa University directs students to return to school

ASUU strike: Nasarawa University directs students to return to school

Fire Service recovers 2 bodies from Ilorin river

Fire Service recovers 2 bodies from Ilorin river

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders