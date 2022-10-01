Ebonyi doesn't observe weekly 'sit-at-home' and it has helped – NSCDC

Gbolade made the observation while parading an electricity cable theft suspect arrested around Amike-Aba part of the Ebonyi capital.

He said that the command deployed more than 1,000 personnel to guard public facilities and generally ensure security in the state.

“We deployed intelligence personnel to flashpoints around the state for relevant information on vandals’ activities.

“Female members of our strike-force are currently patrolling schools to ensure the safety of students.

“The initiative is being implemented in schools within Ebonyi North senatorial district and we hope to mobilise more resources to replicate it in other districts,’’ he said.

Gbolade commended Gov. David Umahi for his support for security agencies and efforts to ensure adequate security in the state.

“We also commend him for his infrastructural strides which have improved accessibility and enhanced the people’s wellbeing,’’ he said.