ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Nigeria has appealed for humanitarian assistance from Nigeria for victims of the earthquake that hit some provinces of Turkey on Feb. 6.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Muhammadu Buhari.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Muhammadu Buhari.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Embassy said that the items would be sent to the victims immediately via Turkish airlines, indicating the addresses in Abuja and Lagos where the items should be dropped.

The statement reads “To the kind attention of volunteers who wish to make in-kind donations to those affected by the powerful earthquakes in Turkiye.

“Donations of the following most-needed items will be highly appreciated: Winter clothing for adult and children; winter jacket, overcoat, raincoat, boots, sweater, trousers, gloves neckpiece, neck scarf, beret, cop Socks, underwears.

“Other items are Tent, bed mattress (for the tents), blanket, sleeping bag, mummy Bag, Cotolytic stove with tube, heater cylinder, tube vacuum flask, thermos, torch, power bank, and generator.

“Food: (durable food items – canned food) baby food, formula, diapers, nappies, cleaning and hygiene materials, sanitary pads.

“Please place your items in clear bags and provide on itemised list of the contents in the bag.

“The in-kind donations will be sent to Turkiye via Turkish Airlines in a speedy and prioritised manner.

“Donation collection point: are Abuja, No. 46 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja, FCT. Lagos, ARMADA International Limited, 8 Solomon Agbonton Road (Aerodrome Rood)”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit some cities of South-eastern Turkey and Syria, killing over 22,000 people and leaving thousand others injured and displaced.

President Recep Erdogan has declared a national emergency in Turkey and solicited for international humanitarian support.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No excuse for failure after 4 years of preparation - CAN tells INEC

No excuse for failure after 4 years of preparation - CAN tells INEC

Why we can't print enough new notes to meet demands - CBN

Why we can't print enough new notes to meet demands - CBN

Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

I didn't endorse Tinubu for President - Nweke Jnr says

I didn't endorse Tinubu for President - Nweke Jnr says

Again, Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primaries

Again, Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primaries

Scarcity: Buhari orders massive distribution of petrol to marketers

Scarcity: Buhari orders massive distribution of petrol to marketers

Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Ogun distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Ogun distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose's son, others over anti-party activities

PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose's son, others over anti-party activities

BRT users enjoy 50 per cent fare slash, applaud Sanwo-Olu

BRT users enjoy 50 per cent fare slash, applaud Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline