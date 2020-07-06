The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Magu has had a running battle with the DSS and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami for quite some time.

Ibrahim Magu has been accused of corruption for years (EFCC)

In 2016, the DSS wrote this report accusing Magu of living large in a N40 million mansion, flying in private jets and receiving kickbacks from persons he should be investigating for corruption.

In 2017, the Bukola Saraki-led 8th senate refused to confirm Magu following allegations of corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Justice and Anthony General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Presidency)

AGF Malami recently sent a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing Magu of corruption.

Malami urged the president to sack Magu whom he accused of insubordination and diversion of assets recovered by the EFCC.

The AGF's letter reportedly contained 22 weighty allegations that also included accounting gaps or discrepancies of figures concerning the recovered assets.

DSS denies arresting Magu

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, the DSS denied arresting Magu.

"The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

Ibrahim Magu (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [EFCC]

"The service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with inquiries over the alleged arrest," the statement from the DSS reads.

The EFCC has also issued a statement to deny the arrest story. The anti-graft agency said Magu only honoured an invitation from a presidential panel at the villa.

"Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a presidential panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the presidential villa, Abuja.

"He was served the invitation to the panel, while on his way to the force headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

"The EFCC's boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the panel," the EFCC said in a statement signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

President Buhari has kept Magu on as EFCC boss in an acting capacity, even though the legislature has twice failed to confirm his appointment and confer some permanence and legitimacy to his role.