DSS uncovers plan to blackmail FG over Emefiele's suspension, investigation

The Service said it uncovered the planned campaigns aimed at demotivating and distracting it from executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

In a statement by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya PhD, on the evening of Saturday, June 17, 2013, the secret police warned that the hatchet jobs will manifest in the form of protests at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week.

Afunanya noted that such actions aim to put the government in a bad light as well as demanding an immediate release of the embattled Emefiele.

"The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Government over the suspension and investigation of Mr Godwin Emefiele.

"Such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

"The Service is, therefore, aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

"It has also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated in the social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes," the statement read in part.

Emefiele's suspension and arrest saga

It'd be recalled that the suspended CBN governor has been in DSS custody for a week, having been arrested a day after his ouster from office.

President Bola Tinubu handed Emefiele a suspension with immediate effect on Friday, June 9, 2023. The decision was conveyed in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The government said Emefiele was suspended because of an ongoing investigation as well as a planned reform of the financial sector.

The former Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, has since stepped in as acting governor of the apex bank.

However, despite the seeming national consensus on Emefiele's suspension, some people have criticised the manner in which he was arrested and his continued stay in DSS custody.

An Abuja High Court on Friday, June 16, 2023, ordered the Service to grant the suspended CBN Governor unhindered access to his lawyers and family.

DSS stays on alert

Reacting to the developments, the DSS said on Saturday that it's aware of some orchestrated plans to infiltrate its fold and use some disloyal staff against the leadership.

The Service cautioned the plotters to desist from such plans, especially as their arrowheads are already under watch, adding that they will be arrested if necessary.

The DSS said "It is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership. While these efforts are considered as hatchet jobs designed to distract, the Service warns the plotters to desist forthwith from their plans.

"This is more so that the arrow heads are already under watch and will be apprehended when and if it becomes necessary.

"It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

"The Service implements Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation to the latter. It conducts its affairs transparently, professionally and respects the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance.