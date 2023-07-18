ADVERTISEMENT
DSS tweets link Emefiele with IPOB again

Bayo Wahab

According to the DSS, one of Emefiele’s lawyers, Maxwell Okpara, is also the legal representative of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Punch]
Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Punch]

In June, Emefiele was suspended as CBN Governor and was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearms by the Nigerian government.

While his continued detention by the DSS is being contested, the security agency on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, claimed that Emefiele being represented at the court by the same lawyer defending IPOB’s cause suggested a link between the outlawed group and the former CBN Governor.



Screenshot of DSS tweets.
Screenshot of DSS tweets. Pulse Nigeria

“A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor.”

“Is IPOB defending one of theirs???? What a contradiction…..hmmm…what’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please,” the agency said in tweets.

It would be recalled that in a report published in February by Premium Times, the DSS accused Emefiele of funding “unknown gunmen” and members of the secessionist group.

The security agency also accused him of sabotaging the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, financing terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism, and committing other economic crimes with effect of undermining Nigeria’s national security.





