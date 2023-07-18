DSS tweets link Emefiele with IPOB again

In June, Emefiele was suspended as CBN Governor and was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearms by the Nigerian government.

While his continued detention by the DSS is being contested, the security agency on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, claimed that Emefiele being represented at the court by the same lawyer defending IPOB’s cause suggested a link between the outlawed group and the former CBN Governor.

According to the DSS, one of Emefiele’s lawyers, Maxwell Okpara, is also the legal representative of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

“A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor.”

“Is IPOB defending one of theirs???? What a contradiction…..hmmm…what’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please,” the agency said in tweets.

It would be recalled that in a report published in February by Premium Times, the DSS accused Emefiele of funding “unknown gunmen” and members of the secessionist group.