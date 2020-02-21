The Department of the State Security Service (DSS) has been ordered to investigate the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo over alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The agency was ordered to go after Ewhrudjakpo, who was sworn in a week ago by an Abuja court on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Recall that the Supreme Court annulled the election of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon on the grounds that his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo presented fake documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following the judgement, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri was sworn in as governor of the state alongside Ewhrudjakpo as his deputy.

However, an APC chieftain in Bayelsa, Benjamin Youdiowei, had earlier filed a suit against Ewhrudjakpo alleging that he submitted a forged NYSC exemption certificate with number 139708 and dated February 2, 1998, to INEC to contest the election, TheCable reports.

While presiding over the case in November 2019, the judge, Abubakar Sadiq had issued an arrest warrant against Ewhrudjakpo for failing to attend proceedings.

According to report, the judge also ordered Wuye police station to carry out further investigation.

But at the resumed session of the case on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the court was informed that the police station had transferred the case to the inspector general of police monitoring unit.

Reacting to this, Abubakar said the police should have reported back to the court before transferring the case. He therefore, asked the DSS to take up the investigation.

He said, “If by any reason, Wuye police station is not capable to investigate the matter, they should have reported back to the court, so that the court can order another unit of the police to investigate the matter.

“We hereby terminate the order of investigation given to the police in respect of this matter and order the DSS to investigate it.”