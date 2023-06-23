ADVERTISEMENT
DSS has powers to prosecute cyberstalking, Judge rules

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Isa Dashen said that he had carefully get through the arguments and judicial authorities cited by defence and prosecution counsels to arrive at his decision.

Department of State Service (DSS) operative.
Department of State Service (DSS) operative.

The DSS had on Oct. 18, 2021 arraigned a teenager before the court on one count charge of cyber-stalking.

The defendant, according to prosecution, allegedly engaged in cyber-stalking by circulating the nude picture of a retired Permanent Secretary on social media after she tried to blackmail the retiree, into paying her ₦15 million.

Counsel to the teenage girl, Andrew Arthur, had filed a Notice of Objection challenging the powers of DSS to investigate and prosecute the charge filed against the defendant.

“I have carefully considered the submission of counsels on both sides and the cases they cited and I understand them.I disagree with the defence that DSS lacks the powers to prosecute cybercrimes.

“Under the Cybercrimes Prevention and Prohibition Act 2015, the DSS is a relevant security Agency and has competence to investigate and prosecute cybercrimes.

“The DSS has competently investigated this case and prosecuting counsel for DSS, Victor Uchendu has the powers of prosecution and I dismiss the Notice of Preliminary Objection.

“The case is hereby adjourned until Sept. 28,” Dashen said.

NAN reports that the retired permanent secretary now deceased, who is a witness for the DSS following a petition he submitted to DSS had in his testimony told the court that the teenager made a nude video of him when they had sex at a hotel in Yenagoa in August 2021.

The retired permanent secretary died in November 2022.

DSS has powers to prosecute cyberstalking, Judge rules

