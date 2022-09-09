RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS finds military uniforms, foreign currencies in bandits' negotiator's house

Nurudeen Shotayo

Mamu is the former negotiator between the Federal Government and terrorists who abducted passengers of the Abuja-kaduna bound train.

Tukur Mamu
Tukur Mamu

What happened: Pulse reported that Mamu was said to be on his way to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser Hajj before his arrest by the Egyptian authorities on Tuesday, September 8, 2022.

He was arrested in the North African country alongside his family members and detained at the Cairo International Airport for 24 hours before he was repatriated to Nigeria on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

DSS swooped in: On his arrival at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Wednesday afternoon, Mamu was re-arrested by the DDS operatives and was immediately taken into custody.

The service had said that the terrorists' negotiator has some critical questions to answer on the ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in Nigeria.

DSS searches Mamu's house: Meanwhile, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, has revealed that security agencies who carried out searches on Mamu's house and office found incriminating materials enough to charge the publisher to court.

Afunanya's word:So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

”Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
