A former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested after four-year manhunt.

Maina was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at a hotel in Abuja after allegedly sneaking into the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The Nation reports.

A source was quoted as saying the DSS might hand him over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for trial over his involvement in a pension fraud.

“Following inter-agency collaboration, intelligence report indicated that Maina had sneaked into the country from Dubai, ” the source was quoted to have said.

"He was trailed to an Abuja hotel where he was arrested after operatives outwitted those who tried to ferry him away in a bullet-proof vehicle.

“He is currently being quizzed. He is likely to be handed over to the EFCC for trial. He has a pending case since 2015.”

Why Maina was arrested

The Federal Civil Service Commission had dismissed Maina in 2013 for absconding from duty following recommendation by the office of the Head of Service.

Maina was accused of being involved in N2 billion pension fraud.

After an investigation by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service Establishment, a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

He was also declared wanted by the Police following his "disappearance" from the public space.

However, in 2017, Maina returned to the country under controversial circumstances and was reinstated as a Director in the Ministry of Interior.

The fugitive claimed he decided to return to the civil service to help Buhari fight corruption.

Maina's reinstatement led to a clash between the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, and then Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Following public criticism, President Buhari ordered Maina's sack and demanded an investigation surrounding his re-appearance and reinstatement.

Maina soon went into hiding before he was picked up by the DSS.