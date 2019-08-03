The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the attention of the Police had been drawn to a video circulating on the social media inciting Nigerians, home and abroad to join in the revolution march.

Mba said that the sole aim of the revolution march slated for Aug. 5 was to force a regime change in the country.

He said the police would not stand and watch any individual or group in the society causing anarchy in the land.

According to him, while acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to embark on protest, the Force wishes to note that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government.

He said Nigeria is a democratic republic with well-defined processes for change of government, exercised periodically during various cycle of elections.

“The Force, therefore, warn the organizers, sponsors, allies, supporters, associates and sympathizers of the group Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria to steer clear of any such planned protest and proposed ‘revolution’.

” The warning is for the group to, in their own interest, steer clear of any such planned protest, demonstration, acts of incitement and proposed “revolution”.

“The full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any individual or group engaged or found participating in the above planned criminal act,” he said.

He, therefore, called on parents and guardians to impress on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used in whatever form to breach the law and order in the country.

Mba said that the Police would work with other Law Enforcement Agencies and positive minded Nigerians to protect, defend and secure public peace.