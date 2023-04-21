The sports category has moved to a new website.
DSS arrests gunmen in Kano, calls for vigilance during Eid celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

This development, according to the DSS, underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons or acts.

This is contained in a statement by the service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, on Thursday in Abuja.

Afunanya said the operatives seized two AK-47 assault rifles; two empty AK47 magazines; a red boxer motorcycle; and a sack of yams in which the guns were concealed.

He said the suspects were on transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the States in Northern Nigeria.

This development, according to him, underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons or acts to security agencies nearest to them.

“Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods.

“They should scale up measures to ensure safety of their facilities.

“However, the Service wishes the Muslim faithful, peaceful and joyous Eid al-fitr celebrations.

“It pledges to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders to emplace adequate security during and after the events,” he said.

