Following the clash between the police and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Department of State Services (DSS) has accused IPOB of killing two of its operatives in Enugu state.

Pulse had earlier reported that two people died during the clash between IPOB members and the police on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Emene in Enugu.

The violent clash led to the deployment of more security operatives to the scene, but members of the group, which was declared a terrorist organisation in 2017 were said to have resisted arrest.

In a statement on Sunday, DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya said two DSS operatives were killed in an “unprovoked attack” launched on the service patrol team by IPOB members.

The statement reads in part, “The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team. The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.

“Consequently, a full-scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.

“Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order.”

Afunanya also said all measures have been put in place to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.