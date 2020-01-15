The Operations Controller of DPR Field Office in Calabar, Mr Philip Awolu, performed the inauguration at the agency’s office in Calabar.

Awolu, who was represented by Mr Ndaliman Mohammed, also of the DPR, said the laboratory has been equipped for direct analysis of petroleum products.

He said that the laboratory was a landmark achievement for the Calabar office, adding that it showed the importance the DPR’s management places on the ability of Calabar field office.

He said that Calabar, with its numerous tank farms at the depot, has become a growing field of activities as far as oil and gas was concern.

“One of the major roles of DPR is quality assurance of petroleum products and this can be emphasised with this laboratory to enhance that quality.

“For the oil and gas industry, we are responsible for checking of products so that we can protect the consumer and the environment because some products can cause pollution and damage to equipment and vehicles.

“We must commend the management of DPR for setting up the laboratory. The laboratory will go a long way in helping us to check adulterated products.

“We have had cases of kerosene explosion in the past, hopefully with this laboratory, we are going to check the activities of adulteration in the state,” he said.

He said that the laboratory would give them a first hand result of analysis of products that are harmful for consumption.

He also commended DPR’s zonal office in Port Harcourt and some stakeholders at the Calabar depot who had always allowed them to use their facilities for product analysis.

He added that with the Calabar laboratory, the office was now ready for any analysis in the course of any discovery of suspected product within the state.