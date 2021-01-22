Dr. Doyin Okupe who served in the Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan administrations as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs respectively, has described his son's sexual orientation as a spiritual challenge.

Scantily clad in rainbow shorts, Bolu Okupe declared on his Instagram page that: "Yes, I am gay."

The senior Okupe says he is opposed to homosexuality and is seeking God's face to see the family through this.

"My attention has been drawn to a publication of my 27-year-old son, Bolu Okupe, in which he declared publicly that he is gay," Okupe wrote on Twitter.

"I gave him that name MOBA OLUWA RIN, ( I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ.

"I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

"He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ ( an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.

"For me I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehovah who I serve day and night.

"For it is written: Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear. Isaiah 59 vs 1," he added.

Nigeria criminalised same sex marriage in 2014 with Jonathan as president.